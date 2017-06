On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, a scientific study claims that the1989 Exxon-Valdez oil spill had less of an impact on the declines in salmon and herring numbers than previously thought.

And, in Bristol Bay, local fabricators are expanding into building set net skiffs. They’re customizing those vessels to suit fishermen’s needs.

We had help this week from Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove in Anchorage and KDLG’s Nick Ciolino and Caitlin Tan in Dillingham.