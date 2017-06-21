Alaska Fisheries Report – June 22, 2017

Maggie Wall – KMXT

Alaska’s streams and rivers are the destination for both fish and people as salmon season ramps up.

Bristol Bay as swarming with activity as seafood processors scramble to hire workers.

And we’ll check out what it’s like to count more than a million sockeye salmon as they swim into the bay.

But it’s not all salmon this week. An Alaskan is hired by the National Marine Fisheries Service to oversee the country’s recreational and commercial fisheries.

And we finish up with a walk on the dock in Petersburg, where crab fishermen and the salmon fleet are gearing up.