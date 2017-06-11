Alaska Fisheries Report – June 8, 2017

Maggie Wall/KMXT

Salmon season is coming on strong.

The Bristol Bay drift fleet upgrades their gear to include chillers and upgrades the quality taken to market. Copper River kings are stronger than forecasted.

More than 40 boats fished in the Prince William Sound shrimp fishery. Cod, Dungeness, Pollock, halibut and more all going on in various parts of the state. We’ll have a rundown.

The North Pacific Fisheries Management Council is meeting in Juneau. We’ll have Maggie’s Tips for Reading through the masses of documents with an alphabet soup of acronyms.

All that coming up on this week’s edition of the Alaska Fisheries Report.