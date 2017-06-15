Assembly to Say Yay or Nay on Accessory Dwelling Units

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Last week, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly thoroughly reviewed an ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units in certain residential districts. Tonight, it will hold a public hearing on the ordinance at its regular meeting.

Accessory dwelling units are also known as mother-in-law apartments, and according to the meeting packet, are spaces in or on the property of an existing home. They must have an independent entrance, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.

The substituted version includes Assemblyman Scott Smiley’s suggested changes. The ordinance clarifies that ADUs should not be used as transient housing, bed and breakfasts, or to house multiple families in a single-family residential zoning district.

As for size and type: mobile homes, recreational vehicles, campers, conexes, and travel trailers cannot be considered ADUs, and the unit is limited to 480 square feet or less.

The ordinance also states that one extra parking space must be provided for the ADU.

The new code is closer than ever to being passed.

According to the meeting packet, the Planning and Zoning Commission has held nine work sessions and five public hearings on the changes since 2015. It forwarded the ordinance onto the assembly in September 2016.

The meeting will begin tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the assembly chambers and air live here on KMXT.