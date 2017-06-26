City Council Replaces Aging Part in Wastewater Treatment Plant

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak City Council held a brief regular meeting Thursday night where it, among other things, authorized a bid to replace an aging part of the wastewater treatment plant.

The plant turns wastewater solids into sludge using a belt press.

Assemblyman Charlie Davidson explained how investing in a new centrifuge would improve the dewatering process.

For one, the amount of solids in the bio-solids has increased since the treatment plant’s original design.

“The installation of this project will enable the city to do a better job of processing the sludge out at the plant and give us a 16 to 22 percent cake presser which allows us to use less chips in the process.”

The city bought an Andrtiz centrifuge in 2016 and is now moving forward on installing it for a bid amount of $341,550. Bering Industrial Contractors will carry out the construction.

At the same meeting, the council approved an engineering contract on the project with CH2M for an amount not to exceed $76,000.