Coast Guard Medevacs Fisherman From Shelikof Strait

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The U.S. Coast Guard medevac’d a man with a broken ankle from a fishing vessel this weekend.

According to a Coast Guard press release, Anchorage watchstanders received a report Sunday that a crewmember aboard the New Dawn had been injured. The vessel was located in the Shelikof Strait area at the time.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded, hoisted the 58-year-old, and transported him to emergency medical services in Kodiak.

Weather on scene was reported as 17-mph winds and 1-foot seas.