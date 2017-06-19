Firefighters Put Out Blaze in Bells Flats

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A fire burned a trailer to the ground in Bells Flats this weekend.

Women’s Bay Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief Dave Conrad says they got a report of a structural fire at about 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“By the time that I responded with our first-in vehicle, the house was fully involved. It was a double-wide trailer, which I knew after the fire, and there was basically nothing that we could do except protect the surroundings and make sure that it didn’t extend to any other buildings.”

Conrad says the mobile home had been abandoned and there were no casualties or people harmed in the fire.

He says a number of community partners pitched in, including crewmembers from Bayside Volunteer Fire Department and the Coast Guard Fire Department.

He says people in the area did their part, too.

“The neighbors helped by taking some acetylene and oxygen bottles away from the front of the structure. We had definitely hazards in the area, which is why we tried to keep people back and all the neighbors were cooperative and understanding in that we blocked the road for quite some time, but other than that, when we got there I could see that no one was going to enter the structure, so it was a defensive fire only.”

He says it took about two hours to put the fire out, and what remained was the front wall of the trailer, a section of roof, and a shed.

Conrad says the cause of the fire is unknown, but there was no electricity or fuel within the trailer.

He says he was in touch with the Alaska State Troopers, who contacted the state fire marshal, and his understanding is that the fire marshal’s office has decided not to investigate the cause of the fire.