Podcasting Principal Wins Digital Principal of the Year Award

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Middle School principal is on his way out of the school district, but he’ll bring some recognition with him.

Jethro Jones was one of three administrators chosen for the 2017 Digital Principal of the Year award.

According to a school district press release, the National Association of Secondary School Principals selected the educators for their “bold, creative leadership” in giving kids the chance to learn 21st century skills and cutting-edge technology.

To help students do that, Jones together with former Assistant Principal Damon Hargraves helped develop a flexible schedule for students.

Kids have the option to fill a class slot with courses like shark dissection and student broadcast.

And, as is befitting a digital kind of guy, Jones also runs a weekly podcast.

“Welcome to the Transformative Principal Podcast where we were learn how to be an amazing educational leader. I am your host Jethro Jones.”

The podcast dates back to 2013.

Jones is leaving the Kodiak Middle School, but not the role of principal. As stated in the press release, Jones is moving onto Fairbanks to work at Tanana Middle School in the same type of position.

In July, he’ll join the other two award recipients in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the 2017 National Association of Secondary School Principals conference.