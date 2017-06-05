Skoda Donation Goes to Local Nonprofts

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Last year, the Kodiak Community Foundation received a donation from Czech car maker Skoda, and now they’re ready to select grantees.

Last year, Skoda filmed a commercial in Kodiak for its SUV, Kodiaq with a q, and featured City Mayor Pat Branson. Sometime after that, Skoda invited Branson to Berlin for the car’s unveiling.

At the ceremony, they presented her with a check for $25,000 written out to the Kodiak Community Foundation.

Foundation Program Manager Brianna Gibbs says the money was a demonstration of Skoda’s good will.

“They had told Mayor Pat Branson that they wanted to give back to the Kodiak community in some way, and she actually recommended the Kodiak Community Foundation as an entity that distributes funds to the entire community.”

The foundation now has the money on hand for its 2017 to 2018 grant cycle.

According to Gibbs, the foundation will award the money to one or multiple organizations.

“If someone’ s interested in applying and not sure that they fit the bill, in the past we’ve made exceptions for organizations like Young Life who aren’t their own nonprofit organizations, but work with nonprofits or nonprofit-like groups in the town.”

Interested groups must submit their applications online by 5 p.m. on June 16.

Gibbs says the Kodiak Community Foundation Advisory Board will make a decision at its meeting on June 20.