Two People Missing in Marmot Bay

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Two people are missing after a fishing vessel capsized in Marmot Bay.

According to a Coast Guard press release, at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, watchstanders in Anchorage got a mayday from a good Samaritan vessel in the area.

The Miss Destinee had toppled following impact from a large wave.

The good Samaritan vessel reported it had rescued the ship master and one other person. However, two other people are still missing.

In response, the Coast Guard sent an Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak boat crew, an Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to the location.

They have joined the good Samaritan vessel in the search for the two missing people about 23 miles north of Air Station Kodiak. They’re covering an area of about 7.5 miles. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, there is all the information that had been released.

Weather on scene is 20-mph winds, 10-foot seas with 2 miles visibility and rain.