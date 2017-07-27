Alaska Fisheries Report – July 27, 2017

Coming up on this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, for the first time in several years, two buyers will be in the Kotzebue area to purchase fish this summer. But there may be a limit on how much they can take.

Also, the National Marine Fisheries Service wants to make sure there’s enough of one species of fish for both endangered sea lions and commercial fisheries. They’re using underwater cameras to do it.

We had help from KNOM’s Davis Hovey in Nome, KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel, KDLG’s Caitlin Tan in Dillingham, and KUCB’s Berett Wilber in Unalaska.