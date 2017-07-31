Alutiiq Museum Project Specialist Now Gallery Manager

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

An Alutiiq Museum employee is switching over to a new position at the store front.

Kodiak local Rebecca Pruitt has been a project specialist at the museum for about four years, supporting the programs the Alutiiq Museum was able to provide through various grants it won. She also sometimes filled in at the storefront at the museum entrance.

Pruitt says she remembers playing in the store as a kid.

“Yeah, it’s kinda funny ‘cause I’d go there to the museum with my grandma a lot when I was younger, and I was thinking, oh, it’d be so cool to work here when I got older, and now I work there, and so it’s kinda funny how that worked out.”

Pruitt is now switching over to gallery manager. She says she’ll be in charge of the museum store, work with the artists who sell their pieces there, and help visitors.

She replaces Dana Haynes, who is now community relations director at the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce.