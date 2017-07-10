City Council to Review Near Island Comprehensive Plan and Nonprofit Grant Applications

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The holiday last week gave the Kodiak City Council a brief recess in its meeting schedule, but local government is back to business as usual.

At a work session tomorrow, the council will meet with DOWL engineering for an update on the Near Island comprehensive plan. DOWL has been looking into how that land can be newly developed – and differently developed – and has been taking community input over the last year or so.

The final public comment period for the plan ended last week.

DOWL included some questions it received during this last round of feedback in the work session packet.

For instance, one question asks why the comprehensive plan doesn’t include residential zones. The answer DOWL gives is that people have looked into building residential properties in the area, but the land slope and utility service costs would make providing affordable housing difficult. It also states that the seaplane base and other businesses could get in the way due to their hours of operation.

It should be noted that an apartment complex for older residents, Emerald Heights, is located on the island.

In addition to hearing from DOWL, the council is scheduled to review nonprofit grant applications and hold a budget discussion.

That meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Kodiak Public Library.