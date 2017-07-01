Coast Guard Suspends Search for Two Missing People

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for two people missing in Marmot Bay.

According to a Coast Guard press release, at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, watchstanders in Anchorage got a mayday from a good Samaritan vessel in Kodiak waters.

The Miss Destinee had toppled following impact from a large wave.

The good Samaritan vessel, El Caporal, reported it had rescued the ship master and one other person. However, a man and a woman were still missing.

The Coast Guard sent crews to search the 15-mile by 10-mile area.

The team on site included a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, the Coast Guard Cutter Sherman and Chandeleur, a Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Kodiak boat crew, and a pararescueman with the 212th Rescue Squadron from the Alaska Air National Guard.

The press release says the pararescueman dove beneath the water’s surface and searched both inside and outside the Miss Destinee, but was unable to find anyone.

The Coast Guard called off its search late Friday night. According to the press release, a federal on-scene coordinator representative from sector Anchorage will fly to Kodiak to supervise the salvage of the Miss Destinee.