Data Compares Grocery Prices in Kodiak to Other Alaska Cities

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Recent data from the state provides some updated information on how much groceries cost in Kodiak on average compared to Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau.

This month’s Alaska Economic Trends reports that while Kodiak has the highest rent and veterinary costs, at least the cost for wine is somewhere in the middle.

The publication says a 750 ml bottle of white wine is $8.63, and Kodiak residents fork over about $13 dollars per bottle. That’s more than in Fairbanks, but a little less than in Juneau.

Anchorage meanwhile soars above the rest by a few dollars. Alaska Economic Trends lists $16.56 as the average price for a bottle in Alaska’s largest city.

According to Alaska Economic Trends, Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, and Kodiak are about the same for certain products like whole wheat bread and Coca-Cola bottles, but Kodiak has the others beat for a pound of rib-eye steak. With a U.S. average of $11.12, the publication says Kodiak residents pay only $7.31.

That’s compared to Anchorage’s $9.46, Fairbank’s $10.96 and Juneau’s $11.32.

Alaska Economic Trends lists the Council for Community and Economic Research as the source of its data.