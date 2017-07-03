Dog Eared Reads – Episode 23

In this episode of Dog Eared Reads, you’ll hear about some hot summer reads! Mat Freeman reviews Jack Reacher books, by Lee Childs; Laurie shares a profile of 1 of her favorite authors, Louise Erdrich; Jan gives a book review on Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life by William Finnegan, Katie tells about the upcoming puppet show at the Kodiak Public Library, and James Rains interviews New York Times Notable Author Jessica Shattuck, author of Women in the Castle. AND interviews with our newest Board Members, Jeannie LeDoux and Pat Szabo.