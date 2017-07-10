Launch Possible This Week at Rocket Launch Facility

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

It appears that the Pacific Spaceport Complex may be conducting a launch this evening, or at least sometime soon.

The U.S. Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency has partnered with Alaska Aerospace Corporation on a couple of launches scheduled for this summer at AAC’s launch facility in Pasagshak.

While the Missile Defense Agency and AAC declined to comment on the launch date or time due to a policy not to publicly share information about launches before they happen, the Federal Aviation Administration has established an alert to pilots to avoid the area tonight.

An FAA employee confirmed today that the airspace near Narrow Cape is restricted this evening. The FAA website gives the reason as “rocket launch activity,” and the window of time is listed as 0400 UTC to 0800 UTC, or 8 p.m. to midnight Alaska time.

That alert had been issued Friday, according to the website. Whether the schedule will hold up to Kodiak weather is left to be seen. Again, the Missile Defense Agency and Alaska Aerospace Corporation declined to confirm the launch date or time when KMXT Public Radio spoke with representatives.