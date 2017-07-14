Local Special Olympics Athlete Moves Off Island

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A local athlete, Special Olympics strongman, and community member is moving to the Lower 48 after a lifetime in Kodiak.

Chris Kavanaugh has won medals time and time again for competing in Special Olympics competitions. And he’s traveled around the world to do it. In 2011, he went to Athens, Greece for the World Summer Games and brought four powerlifting medals back home to Alaska.

Come Saturday, he’ll take his first step to calling another state home.

Kavanaugh says he and his family are headed to Anchorage for some shopping, and then they’ll make their way to Prescott, Arizona.

“It’s an awesome place and the downtown is awesome and taking a look at things.”

He says he’s been in Kodiak for a long time and it’s time for some change. But he’ll continue to be as active as ever. Not only is Kavanaugh a weightlifter, but he also bowls and swims, and in the past has done horseback riding.

He also used to do track and field, which he said turned out to be too high-impact for a time, but he hopes to get back into it in Arizona.

“Yeah, I love running track, and I love to play golf.”

Which is another activity he says he wants to do in the Lower 48.

In addition to his involvement in local sports, Kavanaugh has been a KMXT Public Radio volunteer for a number of years. His voice and taste in music have filled the airwaves on a regular basis.