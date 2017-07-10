Natasha Zahn Pristas Fills July’s Art Walk With Some Color

Natasha Zahn Pristas was one of the four local artists featured in this month’s Art Walk. She’s lived in Kodiak for 16 years and mainly works in collage, water colors, and ink. She displayed collages inspired by baby chickadees that hatched outside of her home. Pristas focuses on making pieces filled with bold colors that she hopes will bring joy to her viewers.

“My things aren’t always representational, so they’re a little quirky or a little whimsical. so I think that can make someone laugh or you turn a corner or look down at your desk and you see a piece of art that can brighten your day for a moment.”

Pristas was excited to be asked to display her work at the Frame Shop for this month’s walk. She thinks events like this allow people to get to know their community a little bit better because they get to see the artwork their neighbors make. Pristas thinks that the Art Walk always has something new for those who turn out for it.

“I’m surprised by who shows up or who’s interested in art or who might be creating on their own. There are like some very closet artists. And so its always fun to see what people are up to or learn from other people and see what techniques they’re using.”

After this show, Pristas will be preparing works depicting scenes from Southeast Alaska for a show she has coming up in October.