Summer Camp Leads Kids in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Activities

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A camp this summer is making science, technology, engineering and math activities accessible to young kids.

St. Paul Preschool has been running camps along STEM themes all summer. That includes weeks focused on weather, engineering, and the human body.

The camps are aimed at children from ages 2 to 8, and Asia Davis, preschool assistant director, says the camp started as an afternoon program in 2015.

She says craft time hadn’t been doing the trick, and kids liked the STEM activities she taught instead.

“We would put a glass of cold water and we put dye in it and the kids watched it. It didn’t move, and they’re like why is that? And then we took warm and hot and it just rapidly blended together on its own, and it was cool for the kids to see the difference between each.”

Davis says this is the first year they’ve held a STEM summer camp, and they adapt the experiments to the age of the child.

She says they also invite professionals from the community into the camp classroom. For instance, they invited a fireman to “Fire Science Academy” week earlier in the month.

This week will be a robotics theme and the program is set to continue until mid-August.