Talk of the Rock: World Breastfeeding Week

On today’s Talk of the Rock, the coordinator of KANA’s Women, Infants, and Children program, Stephanie Jenkins, drops by to talk about World Breastfeeding Week. KANA communications coordinator Brian Fraley also joins to chat about some of KANA’s other programs.

Mothers interested in enrolling in WIC can call the program office at (907) 486 7312.