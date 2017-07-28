U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Mariner North of Port Moller

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from air station Kodiak came to the rescue of a mariner about 14 miles north of Port Moller on Tuesday.

According to a Coast Guard press release, the 43-foot gill netter Transit was stuck in the surf for an unspecified reason and “taking on water.”

Two good Samaritan vessels tried to help, but were unable. The conditions on scene may have contributed, with 23-mph winds and 5-foot seas.

According to the release, a biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game made the call to coast guard watchstanders that the Transit was in distress.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was able to locate the vessel.

The Coast Guard would later commend the mariner for shooting off flares, wearing a survival suit and staying with his vessel, all of which made him easier to spot and assist.

The helicopter hoisted the mariner and flew him to Port Moller. The release says he did not require medical attention.