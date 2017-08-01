Alaska Democratic Party Conducts Campaign Training in Kodiak

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The filing deadline for municipal elections is almost here, and members of the Democratic party were in Kodiak over the weekend to conduct campaign training.

Chair of the Alaska Democratic Party Casey Steinau and party executive director Jay Parmley, said the Campaign and Organizing Workshop is part of an effort to “build their bench.”

Parmley says they understand October’s upcoming local elections are nonpartisan.

“And we’re not trying to make them partisan, but what we are trying to do is say there are progressive people running for office who may be registered Democrats or they might be registered as an independent or nonpartisan, and they’re running, and we can provide them some expertise and help.”

He says history is full of people who started in local government and moved onto state seats and beyond.

Steinau speaks in favor of that pattern.

“Part of one of the things that I feel very strongly about is that good legislators come from the community, that they understand who lives in their community and what those issues are.”

Both the City of Kodiak and the Kodiak Island Borough will hold their elections on October 3. The clerks are accepting nominating petitions between August 1 and 15.

KMXT also reached out to the Alaska Republican Party. A representative said they’re not holding training events at the moment, but will probably have some starting early next year.