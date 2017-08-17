Alaska Fisheries Report: Aug 17 – 19 2017

Coming up this week, the Dungeness crab season closed three weeks early in Southeast this summer. We find out why.

And, a lot of Alaska salmon goes to China for processing, yet farmed salmon is more common in Chinese markets. One University of Alaska professor looks at whether or not consumers would be willing to purchase wild Alaska salmon instead.

We had help from KFSK’s Angela Denning in Petersburg, the Solution Desk’s Anne Hillman in Anchorage, and the Alaska Energy Desk’s Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau.