Coming up this week, the salmon season continues on its bumpy way.

In the Chignik fishing district, the sockeye run is behind the forecast and the king run is so poor that that the federal government is cutting off both sport and subsistence fishing in the area.

And a shortage of salmon is taking its toll on a Chilkat river village north of Haines.

We had help from KDLG’s Caitlin Tan and Nick Ciolino in Dillingham and KHNS’s Emily Files in Haines.