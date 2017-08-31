Alaska Fisheries Report – August 31, 2017

On this week’s show, lawmakers and members of the fishing industry attended a Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act reauthorization hearing in Soldtona. There, they tackled fleet consolidation, limited access fisheries, and an extended pie analogy.

Also, two women in Sleetmute are using a fish wheel to make up for limited gillnet fishing on the Kuskokwim River.

We had help from KDLL’s Jay Barrett in Kenai, KMXT’s Mitch Borden in Kodiak, and KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel.