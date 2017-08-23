Coast Guard Foundation Grants Education Funds to Kodiak Students

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Coast Guard Foundation awarded scholarships to four Kodiak students this year.

The foundation is a non-profit geared toward helping Coast Guard families pursue degrees in higher education.

According to the Coast Guard Foundation press release, during its 27 years of existence it’s provided aspiring students with more than $4.7 million dollars in funds.

This year, it granted an unprecedented 166 scholarships.

Among the grantees were Damien Cumplido, who will enroll in the University of Alaska Anchorage and his brother, Isaac, who will go to Kodiak College.

The foundation also selected Pierce Bastien, who will go to Kodiak College, and Kerri Morris, who heads off to Samford University.