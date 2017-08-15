Coast Guard Medevacs Woman Southwest of Cold Bay

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Coast Guard medevac’d a woman from a motor ship roughly 40 miles southwest of Cold Bay Saturday.

According to a Coast Guard press release, Global Rescue personnel got a report that an 87-year-old woman on the vessel The World had symptoms of a heart attack.

Global Rescue then relayed the message to Coast Guard watchstanders, who sent a Kodiak Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to the site. According to the press release, the wind was blowing at 19 mph at the time.

The helicopter crew hoisted the woman and an attending nurse, and carried them to medical services waiting in Cold Bay.