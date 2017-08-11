The Kodiak City Council Approves Nonprofit Funding

At its regular meeting last night (Thurs), the Kodiak City Council approved the funding of local nonprofits for fiscal year 2018. 22 organizations applied for grants, 2 more than last year.

This increase posed a problem for the city. Its budget for nonprofits is only $160,700 for the upcoming year, while groups requested $184,500. At a past work session, the council had decided on a plan where it provided funding to all the applicants, but it didn’t guarantee nonprofits would get the amount they asked for.

The motion passed with little discussion. All council members who were present voted in favor. Mayor Pat Branson was absent. In council comments, multiple members thanked Kodiak’s non-profits for all they do.

KMXT is one of the nonprofits that will receive funding from this resolution.