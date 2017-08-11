Kodiak Gets New District Attorney

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Kodiak will have a new district attorney starting next month.

According to a press release from the State of Alaska Department of Law, Gustaf Olson takes over from Steven Wallace, who transitioned to Bethel district attorney this summer.

Olson worked in Anchorage at a municipal prosecutor in 2004, and then as an assistant district attorney in 2006. In 2011, he focused on alcohol-related cases as an assistant attorney general in Northwest Alaska.

A couple of years later, he received the Prosecutor of the Year award for his work in supporting the victims of violent crime. He’s been involved in several high profile cases, such as the prosecution of a man responsible for the murder and sexual assault of a Mountain View family in 2013. The guilty party in the case, Jerry Active, got 359 years for the crime, according to the press release.

Olson steps into his position on September 1.