P & Z Approves Rezone of Former Jackson’s Mobile Home Park

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Borough Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezone and subdivision on the property formerly known as Jackson’s Mobile Home Park.

At its regular meeting last week, P & Z reviewed the request from new property owner Kevin Suydam to rezone the land on Spruce Cape road from R-3 multifamily to R-1 single family.

Suydam stepped up at the meeting and said he wants to develop a safe neighborhood for families and senior citizens.

“We purchased Jackson’s with the intent of building our own home there primarily, but subdividing it, and we probably could’ve had a reality TV show on the dismantling of it. It was quite a challenge, but we’re hoping to have improved the property of the surrounding and the safety for a neighborhood.”

The R-1 rezone passed unanimously, as did the subdivision.

Commission member Colin Young said he supports the development, but he also referred to the families who received their notices to vacate when Suydam bought the property.

He said those trailers are no longer available in the community.

“Kinda cheap housing in town, that’s gone. We’re gonna replace it with 21 single, 22 single family homes, which I’m in favor of, but it’s a hole we’ve created for ourselves on the Planning and Zoning board.”

Planning and Zoning Commission Vice-Chair, Maria Painter, said there’s a need for housing in Kodiak and she’s excited about the subdivision.

“I think it’s really gonna be a huge asset for the community and also, even though it’s only 21, I mean, that’s quite a bit, especially in an economy like this to take on something like that was very, very good.”

The rezone next goes to the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly for final approval.