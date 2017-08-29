Rodeo Brings Food, Horses, Big Hair

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Kodiak’s Rodeo and State Fair will bring horses, motorcycles, and food to the fairgrounds this weekend.

Kodiak is known for its fishing industry and its Coast Guard base, but non-residents may be surprised to learn that locals also bring rodeo expertise to the island.

The fair is a well-established tradition, and Julie Kavanaugh says it’s been going on for 49 years.

“Because we’ve had ranching and farming in our community for generations, we’ve had this aspect in our community for a very long time. We’ve had people that ranch and have the buffalo out the road and the cattle, and actually even some horse stock.”

The rodeo itself includes bronc riding and bulls, but some less traditional riders will also get a chance to exhibit their skill.

Kavanaugh is looking forward to that.

“The one thing I’m really excited about is the 50 cc barrel races and that involves motorcycles and barrels like they do for the horses in the rodeo events. We’re gonna have hopefully two classes. We’ll have a junior class and an adult class, so you’ll see some big kids on little bikes trying to go as fast as they can around the barrels.”

The other events on the schedule include pie eating, a big hair contest, and a cupcake competition, just to name a few.

Gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and activities continue on Sunday.