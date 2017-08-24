State Representatives are Holding a Community Forum in Kodiak

Mitch Borden/KMXT

The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce is putting on a community forum with seven members the Alaska State House of Representatives. Trevor Brown, the chamber’s executive director, says Kodiak’s representative, Louise Stutes, invited legislators to see what it’s like to live in the region. He thinks their visit will be good for the community.

“It allows the legislators to see Kodiak and see some of our, the things that we struggle with and you know the nuances of living on the island and I think for the people living on the road system, you know, in anchorage and what not. They get to come out here actually and see what we deal with on a day to day.”

At the forum, audience members will be able to ask any questions they’d like. This meeting has no specific agenda, according to representative Stutes.

“We would like the public to come and hopefully, you know, direct any questions that they might not have been answered. Whatever the public wants to speak about is what we’re going to speak about.”

Along with the representatives there will be other presenters from Alaska’s office of management and budget, Governor Bill Walker’s staff, and the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation. The community forum’s tonight at the Kodiak Convention Center and it starts at 6 p.m. It’s open to everyone and it’s free to attend.