On today’s Talk of the Rock, Representative Louise Stutes talks about her bill, HB 199, also known as the Wild Salmon Legacy Act. It strives to strengthen the protection for salmon habitats in Alaska through a reformation of the permitting process and clearer permitting guidelines. Also joining are fisherman Brent Watkins and Trout Unlimited representative Sam Snyder. Later, host Kayla Desroches chats with the new U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak commanding officer, Captain Jeff Good.