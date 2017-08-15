Upcoming Local Elections are Looking a Little Sparse

Mitch Borden/KMXT

Today is the last day to file to be a candidate in this year’s City of Kodiak and Kodiak Island Borough elections. So far, the city and the borough haven’t seen a lot of residents step-up to run.

Although, people waiting till the last minute to turn-in the required paperwork isn’t unheard of, says Debra Marlar the Kodiak city clerk.

“There have been instances where candidates have been known to walk up and down the halls in the borough building. During in the last few minutes that the filing time was open to receive a sufficient number of signatures, but typically we have the petition well before filing day.”

Two city council seats and the city’s mayoral seat are open this year. As of Monday afternoon, only Pat Branson, Kodiak’s current mayor, has filed to to run in the city’s elections.

The borough needs to fill 15 seats on various boards, according to Nova Javier the Kodiak Island Borough clerk. This includes groups such as the borough assembly, the Kodiak school board, and the bay view road service area board.

Javier says, the borough would usually have more options for voters by now.

“I would say it is unusual especially for the school board and there’s quite a bit of service area boards without any filers.”

The deadline for anyone to file run is today at 4:30pm. Once the deadline passes the only way to to win a seat is as a write-in candidate.