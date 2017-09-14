Alaska Fisheries Report – September 14, 2017

Coming up on this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, pink salmon are doing the unexpected in some parts of the state – either popping up at unpredicted rates or in surprising places. Homer residents recently found pinks passing through the middle of town in a saltwater marsh not known for salmon returns.

And also, Alaskans with an eye on the state’s salmon habitats continue the ever-present fight to protect fish from development.

We had help from KBBI’s Aaron Bolton in Homer, KMXT’s Mitch Borden in Kodiak, CoastAlaska’s Ed Schoenfield in Juneau, and KFSK’s Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg.