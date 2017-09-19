Assembly Candidate Profile: Julie Kavanaugh

Mitch Borden/KMXT

There are eight people running for the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly this year. To help our listeners get to know the candidates, KMXT will be airing profiles of them every Tuesday and Thursday leading up to the election. KMXT’s Mitch Borden sat down with Julie Kavanaugh.

The reason Julie Kavanaugh wants to be on the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is pretty straight forward.

“I’m running for borough assembly member to be able to more fully participate in the process”

She’s been interested in local politics for a while and, Kavanaugh says, it just worked out that she could ­­­run for the assembly this year.

“It all coincides on a couple of things. I’m no longer responsible for young children. I have time on my hands. I think that I could be a valuable part of the borough assembly and help move things move forward and I care about this community.”

Kavanaugh says she originally came to Kodiak in the early 80s and lived here for a few years. She then moved to Nevada, but it wasn’t a good fit and promptly moved back. She’s lived here ever since.

If elected, Kavanaugh says she wants to do her to best represent and improve the community.

“My goal while I’m on the borough to the assembly is to be available to people, to listen to what people are concerned about, and use my best judgement to create a environment where up and coming young adults can live in this community financially stably.”

Currently, Kavanaugh is the office manager for her family’s fishing business and she’s also the vice chair of the Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee. This experience, she says will help her work on fishery issues as an assemblywoman.

Kavaungh says she’s a fiscal conservative, which she thinks may worry some. But she says, she’s fair and will keep an open ear to listen to what people have to say.

“I think that people would choose to vote for me if they are concerned about our financial responsibility. I care deeply about the community being available to young people, but I think we need to be responsible in our spending.”

The election for the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will be held on October 3rd. You can vote at your local polling place.