Baranov Museum Curator of Education Settles In

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Baranov Museum hired a new curator of education this summer.

Natalie Trenery says this is her first museum job.

She says she used to work as a teacher’s aide and ran an art studio out of her home, where she did art classes for adults and kids. One of her specialties was “slow craft,” which involves patience-heavy fiber arts.

“Like hand embroidery and knitting and crocheting that a lot of kids aren’t exposed to, and basically [I] taught them that even though it takes a long time, you can do it.”

She’ll continue to work with students at the museum.

Part of her job includes leading school tours and possibly doing classroom presentations.

Trenery says she’d also like to lead workshops in basket weaving, tapestry weaving, embroidery, and needlepoint. She says some of those classes could stretch over a couple of days.

She’ll also start a new monthly activity for children: artifact observation. The first event will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.