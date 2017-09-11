The Borough Assembly Approves Funding for Nonprofits

Mitch Borden/KMXT

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly recently approved funding for 12 local nonprofits. The borough budgeted $40,000 for the 2018 fiscal year. The assembly chose to distribute $4,000 to the organizations that asked for money. The assembly equally distributed funds because it needed more time finalize its small competitive non-profit grant scoring criteria.

The American Red Cross and the Kodiak Teen Court rent spaces from the borough. They requested the assembly waive their rent, which it did as part of the resolution. The motion passed with a vote of 6 – 0. Assemblyman Kyle Crow was not present, so he couldn’t cast his vote.

KMXT is a part of Kodiak Public Broadcasting, which will receive money because of this resolution.