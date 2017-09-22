The Borough Assembly Approves a New Kind of Zoning District

Mitch Borden/KMXT

At its regular meeting last night, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly passed an ordinance that created the Residential Small Lot Single-Family District, or RSL. This could allow homes to be built on smaller pieces of land than allowed in the past.

Developers will have to apply to create this district, and the smallest lot allowed to be subdivided for an RSL is a 1.5-acre parcel. If a person would like to establish an RSL on a smaller plot, they’ll have to apply for a variance from the borough.

During the public forum for the ordinance, Scott Arndt, the chairman of the borough’s planning and zoning commission, said Kodiak’s geography limits where these districts can go.

“This is not going to fit everywhere, but it’s something to try and gives some options out there.”

Arndt estimates there are 20 to 30 parcels of land in the borough that’d be eligible for RSL zoning. Assemblyman Kyle Crow said efforts to lower housing costs in Kodiak, like this ordinance, are needed.

“The community is short on housing and housing cost is the highest in the state of Alaska. We’re leaving a lot of people out of having a house of their own and forcing them into apartments and that’s just not fair.”

The assembly passed the ordinance 5 – 1. Assemblyman Scott Smiley voted against creating RSL districts and Assembly Larry LeDoux was not present at the meeting, so he could not vote.