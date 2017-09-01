Borough Assembly Discusses Funding Criteria for Nonprofits

Mitch Borden/KMXT

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly got a little bit closer to finalizing its small competitive nonprofit grants scoring criteria at its work session last night. The proposed policy change would allow the assembly to rank different aspects of organizations applying for small grants, helping it choose who gets funds. In the past, there has been no such system.

Michael Powers, the borough manager, says the new process should bring order to the decision making.

“We need process this is one of those things that lends itself to process and to make it simply and to make it easier on the nonprofits.”

Twelve non-profits have already applied for this year’s grants. Part of what the assembly discussed was whether the criteria should be applied to these requests or if the allotted funds should be divided equally among the applicants. $40,000 is budgeted for the grants, according to Powers.

Assemblywoman Rebecca Skinner thought organizations should’ve known the criteria before they applied. The assembly agreed and decided to vote on a resolution at its next regular meeting to divide the funds equally.

The assembly will further refine the ranking criteria at a later work session, so it can be used in the future.

Kodiak Public Broadcasting, which KMXT is a part, of was among the organizations that applied for a grant this year. It has also received money from the borough in the past.