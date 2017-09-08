The Borough Assembly Passes the “Chicken Ordinance”

Mitch Borden/KMXT

At its regular meeting last night, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly passed an ordinance that’ll allow certain livestock to be raised in residential areas. This ordinance is commonly referred to as the “chicken ordinance.”

A main topic of discussion was a proposed amendment, to the resolution, that’d require livestock be enclosed by electric fencing to repel bears.

During the ordinance’s public hearing, many residents told the assembly it shouldn’t make this a requirement, including Wayne Aboussieman. He called in and told the assembly it has other stuff to worry about.

“The borough has budget issues, we have trash issues, and I can’t even believe you want to put a bear fence around my chickens before you even touch the lunch pails you call trash cans that are in downtown.”

Assemblyman Matthew Van Daele agreed it’s not the role of the borough to mandate people buy electric fences.

“This is not a one size fits all situation. There are a very effective tool when used appropriately, but just like any tool it’s not appropriate for every single situation.”

Instead of passing the amendment the assembly added language to the ordinance emphasizing the importance of proper fencing for livestock. The assembly passed the “chicken” ordinance with 6 to 0. Assemblyman Kyle Crow was absent, so he couldn’t cast his vote.