Coast Guard Medevacs Fisherman East of Kodiak

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The United States Coast Guard medevac’d a fisherman east of Kodiak last week.

According to a Coast Guard press release, Discovery Health Partners alerted Juneau watchstanders Tuesday that the man possibly had appendicitis.

At the time, the 50-year-old was aboard the fishing vessel Cape Greig about 154 miles from Kodiak.

Watchstanders sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to the scene, where they hoisted the man in conditions of 17 mph winds and 8-foot seas.

The crew transported the fisherman to medical personnel in the City of Kodiak.

The helicopter pilot at the time, Lt. Zephr Mays, credited effective communication for the mission’s success.