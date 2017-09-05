Community Wellness Nonprofit Closes

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

One of Kodiak’s nonprofits is closing next week.

Healthy Tomorrows coordinator Merissa Koller-Williams says around 2009 or 2010, Providence Health & Services adopted Healthy Tomorrows under the Affordable Care Act and took over funding. That funding is now ending.

Koller-Williams explains the organization began in 2008 as the community’s solution to its health needs.

“A bunch of community leaders and health and wellness organizations in the community got together and they had this idea for Healthy Tomorrows before the funding had come around. It was like KANA and Providence and Public Health and the school district I think. They all came together and said hey how can we solve problems as a unit?”

Since Koller-Williams joined as coordinator, the nonprofit has been the driving force behind initiatives like Kodiak Strong, a community forum which led to the Wednesday farmer’s market, and has offered support for existing wellness events.

It’s also one of the organizers of the Kodiak Harvest Food Cooperative and has been involved in a recent push to ban or decrease the use of plastic bags, which can harm the environment.

Healthy Tomorrows’ official closing date is Sept 12.