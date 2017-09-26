Council Considers Harvester-to-Customer Sale

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Fishermen may soon be able to sell their catches directly from their vessels.

At a work session tonight, the Kodiak City Council will discuss a code amendment that would allow the sale of fresh seafood from city harbors.

Last year, the council received a public sentiment petition with almost 70 signatures in support of it.

In the meeting packet, staff identifies a number of reasons to make the change.

For one, most other communities in the state allow direct harvester-to-customer sale.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game provides catcher / seller permits giving fishermen the right to sell their unprocessed catches to the public and local businesses.

The packet also points out that such sales could benefit the island economy. With this new code amendment, fishermen in other Kodiak communities could dock in the city and sell to residents.

If passed, the amendment would make permits available for direct sales.

The council will talk about the agenda item at its work session Tuesday night. That’ll be 7:30 p.m. at the Kodiak Public Library.