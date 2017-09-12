Koniag’s CEO is Resigning

Mitch Borden/KMXT

Elisabeth Perry will resign as the Chief Executive Officer of Koniag Incorporated this December. According to a Koniag press release, she’s taken a position at a nonprofit in the southwest, which will allow her to be closer to family

Perry says, QUOTE “Leaving Koniag is bittersweet as its employees and shareholders have become my second family over my nearly four years as CEO.” END QUOTE

The company says in the last four years Koniag has had increased earnings and it’s confident it’ll continue on that path. Ron Ugner, the chairman of Koniag’s board of directors, will take over as interim CEO for the next two years.