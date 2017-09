Talk of the Rock: Alaska Salmon Fellows

On today’s Talk of the Rock, host Kayla Desroches speaks with writer and historian Anjuli Grantham about the Alaska Salmon Fellows, a group of Alaskans addressing fishing industry issues and discussing solutions.

Also, Baranov Museum executive director Sarah Harrington will talk about the museum’s upcoming art night featuring outdoor projections about salmon. One artist, Deborah Bitanga, explains her piece and how it reflects her family’s experience in local canneries.