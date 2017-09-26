Talk of the Rock: Trip to Russia and New Maritime Museum Exhibit

On today’s Talk of the Rock, we start off with an interview between KMXT’s Mitch Borden and a group who just returned from a trip to Russia.

Daria Simeonoff from Saint Herman Theological Seminary, her husband Walter Simeonoff, their son Triston, and the seminary’s Father John Dunlop traveled to St. Herman’s hometown with a group of other Kodiak locals. They’ll speak on their experiences, the meaning of their trip, and their faith.

Later, Executive Director of the Kodiak Maritime Museum Toby Sullivan joins to talk about the museum’s new exhibit downtown.