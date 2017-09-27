Three Incumbents Run in City Election

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Municipal elections are approaching for the Kodiak Island Borough and the City of Kodiak, and three city council incumbents have vouched to return to their seats.

Current city mayor and Senior Citizens of Kodiak executive director, Pat Branson, is up for another two year run. The city first elected Branson in 2011, and she served as a city councilmember before that. In the election packet, she describes her priorities as budgeting, transparency, and collaboration with other elected officials.

Then, up for the two seats of three years on the city council are the two youngest council members, Laura Arboleda and Randy Bishop. According to the election pack, Bishop has been on the council for six years and Arboleda for two. They also co-chaired the Kodiak City Council Marijuana Advisory Committee.

The municipal election is Tuesday and polls open at 7 a.m.