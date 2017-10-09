ADF & G Releases Salmon Season Numbers

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

With the salmon season wrapping up, state agencies are taking a look at how different management areas fared.

Last week, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game released preliminary data about the 2017 state commercial salmon harvests.

Out of a total of about 31,000,000 million fish caught in Kodiak, pinks made up the bulk of that at a little more than 27,000,000 million.

That’s roughly what the Department of Fish and Game had forecasted, according to area management biologist James Jackson. It’s also up from last year. In 2016, the pink salmon season performed so badly that it earned a federal disaster declaration.

The data also shows that the average value of pinks in Kodiak was $0.31 cents per pound, chinook was $0.71 per pound, sockeye $1.38 per pound, coho $0.59 per pound, and chum $0.40 per pound.